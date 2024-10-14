Wedmont Private Capital Buys New Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 168.6% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RACE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.86.

Ferrari Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $469.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $296.34 and a twelve month high of $498.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $463.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

