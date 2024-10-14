Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vestis were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSTS. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $1,196,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at $56,431,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at $302,586,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSTS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W lowered Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vestis from $12.50 to $13.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Vestis Stock Performance

VSTS opened at $14.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Vestis Co. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Vestis had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Articles

