Wedmont Private Capital Has $252,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $110.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.84 and a 200-day moving average of $104.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

