Wedmont Private Capital Has $264,000 Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,862,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,606 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 46.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,174,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,632,000 after buying an additional 1,008,515 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 30.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,959,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,607,000 after buying an additional 694,243 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $8,251,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,513,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 507,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $343,127.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,791.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE AM opened at $15.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

