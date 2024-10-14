Wedmont Private Capital Invests $232,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 2,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Corteva by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.02. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CTVA. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

