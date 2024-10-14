Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $233,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $102.02 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $177.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.88.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

