Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 21.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 7.4% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 252,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DTM opened at $85.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.88. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $85.91.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.83 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 70.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

