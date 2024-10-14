Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 60 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Workday were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Workday alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Workday by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Workday by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.04.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $240.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,228,745.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at $20,228,745.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,747 shares of company stock valued at $77,512,235 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.