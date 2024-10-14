Wedmont Private Capital Purchases Shares of 2,811 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,159,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $86.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

