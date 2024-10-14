Wedmont Private Capital Sells 1,100 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of SKYY opened at $106.35 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $70.42 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.10.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile
The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Cloud Computing ETF
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.