Wedmont Private Capital Sells 1,373 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Biogen were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $188.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.70. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.31 and a fifty-two week high of $269.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (down from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

