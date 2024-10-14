Wedmont Private Capital Sells 279 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $331,091,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Vertiv by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,002,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,189,000 after purchasing an additional 451,830 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $111.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.25. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $112.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

