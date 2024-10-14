Wedmont Private Capital Takes $259,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 240,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 312.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 139,228 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 237.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $71.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.89. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $74.88.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

