Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,711 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,489,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,979,000 after purchasing an additional 687,783 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,598,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,413,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,714,000 after purchasing an additional 473,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 733,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 406,064 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRO opened at $104.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.86. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $106.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

