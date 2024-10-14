Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,363.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.6 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,450.95 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,421.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,391.38. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.19 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.