Wedmont Private Capital Trims Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Wingstop by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Wingstop by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Wingstop by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Wingstop by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of WING opened at $403.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.71. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.03 and a 52-week high of $433.86.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,152.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

