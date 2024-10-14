West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Holdings Increased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST opened at $294.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.68. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $413.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.07.

Insider Activity

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

