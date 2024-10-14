Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Cut by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Workday by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,106,379.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total value of $738,934.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,228,745.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,344 shares in the company, valued at $51,106,379.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,747 shares of company stock valued at $77,512,235 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $240.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.97 and a 200-day moving average of $238.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.04.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

