Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.53.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $103.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.07. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

