1,745 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $15,548,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $11,668,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $11,018,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at about $9,024,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $6,529,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOC. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

