1,907 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Avantor by 2,003.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,830.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5,773.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

