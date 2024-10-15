2,266 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,376,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 842.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 150,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 134,291 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,174,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 180,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 102,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $124.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $74.39 and a one year high of $124.09.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

