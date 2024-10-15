3M (MMM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect 3M to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. 3M has set its FY 2024 guidance at 7.000-7.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $7.00-7.30 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 3M to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MMM opened at $135.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.75 and its 200 day moving average is $111.76. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $140.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.64.

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

