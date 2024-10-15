788 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,866,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 174.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,526,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,563,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.80.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $284.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.42 and a 52 week high of $297.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.86.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

MarketAxess declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,146.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

