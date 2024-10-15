ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Short Interest Update

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the September 15th total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $485,094.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,560.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $485,094.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,560.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 9,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $148,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,270.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,014 shares of company stock valued at $779,494. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,499.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

