Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 1.0 %

AEZS opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests in Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as endocrinology and oncology indications; AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism; and AEZS-130 that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

