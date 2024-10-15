Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 1.0 %
AEZS opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aeterna Zentaris
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.