Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.47.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $320.58 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $323.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.45. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

