Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $116.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,186.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $251,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,186.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $741,655 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,932,009,000 after acquiring an additional 124,359 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $319,751,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,131,061 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $191,966,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $156,088,000 after buying an additional 347,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,248,000 after purchasing an additional 186,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $103.57 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

