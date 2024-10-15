Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $212.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $166.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 40,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 79,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,258,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.