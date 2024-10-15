Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,384 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 743,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 214,458 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 244.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 73,541 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2,741.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 47,164,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,644,000 after buying an additional 45,504,608 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Amcor by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 225,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 236.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,878 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

