American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Short Interest Down 8.9% in September

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 8,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %

AEP stock opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.97. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $72.01 and a 52 week high of $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 107.7% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in American Electric Power by 39.1% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 4,215.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 18.1% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

