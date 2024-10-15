American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Reduced by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American International Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,435,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 269,188 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,440,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,273,000 after purchasing an additional 31,340 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in American International Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,743,000 after buying an additional 198,889 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in American International Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,200,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,411,000 after buying an additional 258,700 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of American International Group by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,053,000 after buying an additional 941,607 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.69 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

