Analysts Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Target Price at $3,182.33

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,175.75.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,160.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,131.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,006.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $46.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 157.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 50.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

