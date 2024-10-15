Analysts Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Target Price at $39.91

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.56. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $731,876.77. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 198,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,210.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 23,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $731,876.77. Following the transaction, the president now owns 198,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,210.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,637,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,357,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,385 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,313,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,959 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Evolent Health by 125.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,736,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,088,000 after buying an additional 3,187,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 35.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,098,000 after buying an additional 1,308,376 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 401.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,634,000 after buying an additional 1,157,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 4,111,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,611,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

