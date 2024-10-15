Analysts Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Price Target at $73.46

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.67. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

