Analysts Set IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Price Target at $4.73

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.90 to $5.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 306,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $5.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.59.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

