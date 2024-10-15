Analysts Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT at $104.83

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.83.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSGX. National Bankshares set a $125.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of DSGX opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average is $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 0.97. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,481,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,602,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,864,000 after buying an additional 278,796 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,608,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth $19,264,000. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,108,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.