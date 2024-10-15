Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Susquehanna

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $229.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock opened at $213.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.83. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 56.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.