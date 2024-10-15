AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 92.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 79.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 182.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 538,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,315,000 after buying an additional 347,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $167.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.36 and a 12-month high of $167.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

AptarGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 10th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AptarGroup

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $117,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,701.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,844,599.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,701.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,314,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.