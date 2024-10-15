Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 66.7% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 717.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.8 %

Ares Management stock opened at $163.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $164.55.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.82.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $3,201,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,096,414.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $3,201,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,096,414.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.05, for a total transaction of $10,728,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 624,316 shares of company stock worth $90,919,400. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

