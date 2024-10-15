Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,315,000 after acquiring an additional 517,699 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,183,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI opened at $138.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.84. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.35 and a 12-month high of $138.18.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.36 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

