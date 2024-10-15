ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 5,005.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,485 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ATI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,524,000 after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ATI by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,720,000 after purchasing an additional 132,478 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in ATI by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,840,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,372,000 after purchasing an additional 866,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ATI by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,506,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,003,000 after acquiring an additional 102,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,944,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,273 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Price Performance

ATI opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $1,540,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 511,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,510,003.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ATI from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

