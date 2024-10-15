Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.03 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.23. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

AUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

