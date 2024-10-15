Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 11,478 Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sasol by 7.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 35,818 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 352,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 122,108 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Sasol by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 45,243 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 2.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sasol by 417.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSL opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sasol Limited has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

