Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $123,000 Investment in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,688 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in Orange by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Orange by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 14.7% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 13.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Orange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research raised Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Orange from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

