Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) PT Lowered to $90.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAR. Barclays assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.63.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CAR stock opened at $80.93 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $65.73 and a twelve month high of $204.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.13.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 230.71% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,978,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 70,663.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

