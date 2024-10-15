Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Azenta worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the first quarter worth about $38,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Azenta during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Azenta by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.14 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. Azenta’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

