Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires 4,923 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 82,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its position in Alphabet by 16.3% during the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 6,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $164.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,927,257.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, August 30th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.13.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

