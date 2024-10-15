Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Position Raised by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 576.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ball were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ball alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Ball in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 598.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Stock Up 1.2 %

BALL stock opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ball

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.