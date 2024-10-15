Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,074 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,096,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,060,000 after buying an additional 1,961,553 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 154,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 44,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 373,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3244 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

